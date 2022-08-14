Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Moderate quake strikes off eastern Indonesia
14 August 2022 15:26

Moderate quake strikes off eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - A 5.9-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's eastern province of North Maluku (Maluku Utara) on Sunday, the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said, Xinhua reports.

The quake hit at 9:47 Jakarta time (0247 GMT), with the epicenter at 139 km northwest of Halmahera Barat (West Halmahera) district and the shallow of 10 km under seabed, the agency said.

The tremors did not trigger a tsunami, it said.


Related news
5.7-magnitude earthquake hits central Indonesia
Quake jolts 836km southwest of Almaty
Quake jolts 263 km away from Almaty
Read also
Monkeypox vaccines no longer need registration in Brazil
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 130,000; death toll hits 3-month high
Climate change turning up heat in Europe's forests
COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
COVID incidence and Rt drop again in Italy
UAE announces 693 new COVID-19 cases, 659 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours
SARS cases up among children in Brazil, COVID-19 still predominant
Russia records 37,609 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since March 14 — crisis center
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 August 20. Today's Birthdays
3 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
4 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty
5 Over 858,000 teens complete COVID-19 vaccination cycle

News

Archive