Moderate quake shakes southern Iran

21 February 2023, 15:12
Moderate quake shakes southern Iran

SHIRAZ. KAZINFORM – A moderate earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale shook the vicinity of Dorz, a village in Larestan County in the southern Iranian province of Fars, on Tuesday morning, IRNA reports.

According to the director general of the crisis management office of the province, the quake occurred at 09:35 hours local time (0605 GMT).

Khalil Abdollahi told IRNA this morning that the rescue and investigation teams had been dispatched to the region.

He further announced that the depth of the tremor was 10 km.

Presently, the teams of the Red Crescent Society are on alert to deal with any possible occurrence after the quake.

In a related development, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Khoy, northwestern Iran, in late January. Three were killed, over 1,000 were injured and thousands of people saw their homes and properties damaged in the quake.


Photo: earninginmotion.com

