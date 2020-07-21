Mobile police booths to safeguard Lake Kobeituz

YEREIMENTAU. KAZINFORM - Three mobile police booths have been installed in the territory of pink-colored Lake Kobeituz in Yereimentau district, Kazinform cites the press service of the police department.

Lake Kobeituz famous for its unique pink color has been closed to visitors since July 20 alongside other lakes such as Tengiz, Kurbet and Korzhinkol as part of the local administration's efforts to avoid numerous tourists until the epidemic situation in the region has stabilized.

Three police booths are said to control those entering and leaving the lake's area for the observance of the sanitary rules, while patrol crews are on the watch in the shore areas. Artificial obstacles are also being installed in the area of Lake Kobeituz.

It is said that among the common administrative abuses in the lake's area are violations of public order and road offences.



