Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Environment

Mobile police booths to safeguard Lake Kobeituz

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 July 2020, 14:11
Mobile police booths to safeguard Lake Kobeituz

YEREIMENTAU. KAZINFORM - Three mobile police booths have been installed in the territory of pink-colored Lake Kobeituz in Yereimentau district, Kazinform cites the press service of the police department.

Lake Kobeituz famous for its unique pink color has been closed to visitors since July 20 alongside other lakes such as Tengiz, Kurbet and Korzhinkol as part of the local administration's efforts to avoid numerous tourists until the epidemic situation in the region has stabilized.

Three police booths are said to control those entering and leaving the lake's area for the observance of the sanitary rules, while patrol crews are on the watch in the shore areas. Artificial obstacles are also being installed in the area of Lake Kobeituz.

It is said that among the common administrative abuses in the lake's area are violations of public order and road offences.


Environment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023