10 August 2022 18:55

Mobile exhibition on occasion of Abai Day opened in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The State Historic and Cultural and Literary and Memorial Reserve Museum of Abai Zhidebai-Boreli mobile exhibition holds the «Abai’s legacy – the treasury of the nation» exhibition celebrating Abai Day in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The exhibition features the valuable exhibits relating to the life and creative work of Abai kept at the State Historic and Cultural and Literary and Memorial Reserve Museum of Abai Zhidebai-Boreli. Materials about the poet’s father Kunanbai, poetic school, and museum with the history of over 80 years are on display.

The exhibition’s organizers stated that Abai’s wisdom is the powerful spiritual pillar, foundation for upbringing the youth generation which is relevant to these days. The great poet glorified intelligence, morality, justness, and mercy.

Earlier it was reported that singers and musicians of the traditional art theater Alatau performed the songs of the great Kazakh poet Abai to the accompaniment of musical instruments in the underground of Almaty city.

Kazakhstan marks today, August 10, Abai Day, celebrating the great poet, thinker Abai.