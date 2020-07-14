Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  East Kazakhstan region

Mobile crews to join COVID-19 fight in E Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 July 2020, 18:45
Mobile crews to join COVID-19 fight in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - According to Governor Danial Akhmetov, the region has been focusing on the safety of COVID-19 frontline workers, Kazinform reports.

Mobile crews of doctors are said to operate in the region as well as crews which will have medical students in them.

In his speech, Danial Akhmetov, governor of East Kazakhstan region, emphasized the burden facing the doctors now and revealed that mobile crews will join them.

The region is set to have 269 mobile crews, including 178 in the region's districts and the rest in the cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey.

The governor also touched upon the role of police officers who have been contributing to the fight against the COVID-19 virus by ensuring law and order, guarding checkpoints, and places of mass gatherings. According to the governor, to support the police officers they will take PCR tests at the expense of the regional budget.

East Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3