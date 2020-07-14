Mobile crews to join COVID-19 fight in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - According to Governor Danial Akhmetov, the region has been focusing on the safety of COVID-19 frontline workers, Kazinform reports.

Mobile crews of doctors are said to operate in the region as well as crews which will have medical students in them.

In his speech, Danial Akhmetov, governor of East Kazakhstan region, emphasized the burden facing the doctors now and revealed that mobile crews will join them.

The region is set to have 269 mobile crews, including 178 in the region's districts and the rest in the cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey.

The governor also touched upon the role of police officers who have been contributing to the fight against the COVID-19 virus by ensuring law and order, guarding checkpoints, and places of mass gatherings. According to the governor, to support the police officers they will take PCR tests at the expense of the regional budget.