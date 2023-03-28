MMA fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov receives racehorse as gift

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – UFC fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov of Kazakhstan received a racehorse as a gift in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In a video shared on Instagram, Shavkat Rakhmonov can be seen receiving a racehorse. Equestrian sport amateurs present congratulated the Kazakh fighter on his recent victory in Las Vegas and wished further accomplishments.

The video description reads that the racehorse was gifted by philanthropist, President of the Equestrian Sport Federation of Astana city Alibek Mukatayev.

«I myself do sports and understand athletes very well. Decided to give a racehorse so as to motivate young people, the upcoming generation to do sports and represent their country,» said Mukatayev.

Mukatayev previously gave a racehorse to boxer Saken Bibossinov and other athletes.

Notably, Kazakh UFC fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov won over American Geoff Neal by submission on March 5 this year in Las Vegas.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Shavkat Rakhmonov, where the former congratulated the UFC fighter on his recent victory.