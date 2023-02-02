Missing radioactive capsule found on remote road in Australia

BRISBANE. KAZINFORM Authorities scanning a remote Australian highway for a tiny missing radioactive capsule have found it by the roadside, after a challenging search likened to trying to find a needle in a haystack, Kazinform reports with reference to CNN.

State emergency authorities announced the discovery on Wednesday afternoon, six days after the capsule, containing highly radioactive Caesium-137, was discovered missing from a package sent hundreds of kilometers from a Rio Tinto mining site in northern Western Australia to the capital Perth.

«Locating this object was a monumental challenge – the search groups have quite literally found the needle in the haystack,» state Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said in a news conference Wednesday.

The capsule’s disappearance sparked a massive search of the highway with specialized radiation detection units – and prompted warnings to the public not to approach the capsule, which could cause serious burns on contact with skin.

Authorities believe the capsule – about 8 millimeters high and 6 millimeters round – somehow fell off the back of a truck as it was being transported 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) along the Great Northern Highway from the mine.

Rio Tinto, which had been using the device in a gauge at its Gudai-Darri iron ore mine, said it regularly transports and stores dangerous goods as part of its business and hires expert contractors to handle radioactive materials.

In a statement Wednesday, Chief Executive Simon Trott said the company was «incredibly grateful» for the work undertaken to find the capsule and once again apologized to the community for its loss.

«While the recovery of the capsule is a great testament to the skill and tenacity of the search team, the fact is it should never have been lost in the first place,» he said. «We are taking this incident very seriously and are undertaking a full and thorough investigation into how it happened.»

Authorities said the missing capsule was detected at 11:13 a.m. local time Wednesday, two meters from the road just south of the small town of Newman by crews using radiation detection equipment.

Officials said a 20-meter exclusion zone had been set up around the capsule, and it would be transferred to a lead container before being taken to a security facility in Newman.

On Thursday it would start its journey south again – this time to a health department facility in Perth.

Chief Health Officer and Chair of the Radiological Council Andrew Robertson said it doesn’t appear that anyone was exposed to the capsule’s radiation during the time it was missing.

«It does not appear to have moved – it appears to have fallen off the track and landed on the side of the road. It is remote enough that it’s not in any major community so it is unlikely that anybody has been exposed to the capsule,» he said.

Photo: Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA







