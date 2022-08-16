Go to the main site
    • Missing autistic boy found safe and sound in E Kazakhstan

    16 August 2022 07:33

    OSKEMEN (UST KAMENOGORSK). KAZINFORM Tamirlan Akhmidzhanov, 12-year-old boy with autism, who had been missing in the East Kazakhstan region since August 14, was found alive by police, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    «The boy is sound and safe. Employee of the Special Division of the Regional Police Department, Lieutenant Tlek Yerlibekov found Tamirlan in a nearly 3-meter deep hole near a bridge. Tlek Yerlibekov has been awarded with a medal «For Contribution to Ensuring Legal Order,» Chief of the regional police department Serik Dzhunisbekov said.

    As reported before, the boy left home on the night of August 14 to 15 at around 02:30 am. More than 550 people including the National Guard servicemen, police officers, volunteers and locals were involved in the search operation.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

