Missing 5-year-old girl in Kostanay region found dead
10 August 2022 18:26

Missing 5-year-old girl in Kostanay region found dead

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Body of the 5-year-old girl, who went missing in Kostanay region, has been found, Kazinform reports.

«The girl drowned. Details will be provided later,» police department says.

The girl left home on August 7, at around 5:00 am. Over 500 policemen, a helicopter, a crop duster, a trike as well as servicemen of the National Guard and Border-Guard Services immediately joined the search operation.

Thousands of locals have searched for the girl in nearby areas since Sunday.

On August 9, it was decided to leave balloons with water bottles and snacks tied to them on different sides of the cornfields.

