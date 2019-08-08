Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Missile engine blast at testing site in northern Russia kills two

    8 August 2019, 18:25

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Two people were killed and four others were injured due to a liquid propellant jet engine blast at a military test site, TASS reports.

    «At the Russian Defense Ministry’s test site inthe Arkhangelsk Region there was an explosion and fire during a test of aliquid propellant jet engine,» the Defense Ministry issued astatement.

    «Six representatives of the Defense Ministry and ofthe manufacturer have sustained injuries of varying severity at thescene. Two specialists died of sustained wounds. All victims were rushed tohospital and provided medical assistance,» the ministry said.

    A brief rise of the radiation level above the natural background wasregistered in Severodinvsk following the explosion, the city authorities’spokeswoman Kseniya Yudina told TASS.

    «The brief rise of the radiation level was registered in Severodvinskat about noon,» she said.

    In his comment to TASS on the emergency response measures, ArkhangelskRegion’s governor claimed there is no need for evacuation following firethat broke out on the site.

    «No, there is nothing of the sort, we have no such information,»Orlov replied, when asked if there were any plans for evacuating civilians.

    Earlier, a source told TASS that the explosion and fire occurred duringworks on a ship in Severodvinsk.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Russia
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published