Mirbolat Kurmashev found buried under quake debris

10 February 2023, 07:32
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The body of another Kazakhstani went missing after the quake in Turkiye was found under the quake rubble, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service.

The telegram channel Rescue.kz founded by Almat Kurmashev in search of his brother and colleagues announced that Adil Kadyrbekov of Kazakhstan was killed in the deadly quake and the search for Mirus (Mirbolat Kurmashev) is underway.

The last message on his account said: «We have lost him.» Condolences have been pouring in on social media following his death.

As earlier reported, three Kazakh nationals Mirus Kurmashyev, Adil Kadyrbekov, and Sabina Mamadyarova went missing following massive quakes in Türkiye. Fortunately, Sabina was found alive on February 8.

According to Almat Kurmasheyv, Mirus stayed in the Turkish city of Hatay during the quake. The family members and close ones of Mirus have lost contact with him since.

A strong earthquake jolted Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras early Monday, according to the country's disaster agency.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in Pazarcik district.

The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).

It was also felt in other southeastern provinces including Diyarbakir and Gaziantep and neighboring countries.


