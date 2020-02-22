Minsk to host Eurasian Economic Forum in May

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A Eurasian Economic Forum will take place in Minsk on 19 May, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission told BelTA.

A session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission took place in Moscow on 21 February. The session was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko. A provision on the Eurasian Economic Forum was approved during the session. The forum is designed to cater to small, medium, and large businesses of Eurasian Economic Union member states and other countries. The forum is supposed to unite the investment and innovation potential of the Eurasian Economic Union member states, build business ties between companies in EAEU member states, and help find ways to tap into the Eurasian Economic Union's export potential.

The forum is expected to take place annually in the country presiding over the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, and the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission. The forum is supposed to coincide with sessions of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in order to allow heads of state to take part in the forum, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich said.

The forum is expected to gather representatives of government agencies, heads and members of governments of third countries, representatives of international, scientific, and educational organizations.

The international expo forum Eurasian Week was previously converted into the Eurasian Economic Forum by decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission reminded.