Minsk to host EAEU Sustainable Development Goals Forum on 9-10 April

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus' National Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals Anatoly Isachenko and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich discussed the preparation of the EAEU Sustainable Development Goals Forum in Minsk on 27 February, BelTA learned from the press service of the Council of the Republic.

The forum will be held in Minsk on 9-10 April. It will bring together representatives of ministries and departments of the EAEU countries, international organizations, scholars, experts, heads of enterprises, business people. The prime ministers of the EAEU member states are expected to participate in the forum, BelTA reports.

The forum will focus on the potential of the Eurasian integration and the opportunities to use the international best practices in the implementation of the sustainable development agenda for the period up to 2030. The parties will share successful practices in the development, analysis and monitoring of measures to achieve SDGs and assess their effectiveness.

Thematic sessions will be organized in several areas: the SDGs in national and regional development agendas, methodological and statistical aspects of monitoring the SDGs, sustainable development goals and business, and the role of innovation and digitalization in achieving the goals.



