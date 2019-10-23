Minsk to host Climathon on Oct 25-26

MINSK. KAZINFORM The climate action event Climathon will take place in Minsk on 25-26 October, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The event will be held simultaneously in 100 big cities across the globe. The Belarusian capital also joins the global campaign searching for climate change solutions. Minsk Climathon will focus on addressing issues related to air pollution, transport and plastic waste in cities. The most efficient ideas will be chosen after intensive joint work and solution searching.

The organizer of the hackathon is Climate-KIC, Europe's biggest public-private partnership focused on climate innovations to adapt to climate change and mitigate its consequences. The event in Belarus is organized by the Youth for Sustainable Development initiative. Each Climathon organizer defines local climate problems in close cooperation with government bodies and partners. Businessmen, innovators, software programmers, and designers unite for the hackathon to work out solutions, BelTA reports.