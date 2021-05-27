Minsk to host CIS summit on May 28

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The next meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government will be held in Minsk on 28 May, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The heads of delegations are expected to exchange views on current issues of economic cooperation in the CIS and set the date and place of their next meeting.

The delegation-level talks will discuss measures to counter the spread of infectious diseases, to protect public health and to promote employment in the CIS states.

The heads of government are set to sign the documents regulating cooperation in the prevention and suppression of the use of deceptive trademarks and geographical indications, prevention and control of foot-and-mouth disease, and also the cooperation in geodesy, cartography, inventory and remote sensing of the earth.

It is expected that the meeting will approve the concept of cooperation of state (executive) authorities in charge of state material reserves in the CIS member states for the period up to 2030 and the plan of measures to implement it.

The heads of state are scheduled to sign resolutions on the CIS base organization in operational and strategic training of officers of the armed forces and personnel appointments, Kazinform refers to BelTA.