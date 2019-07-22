Minsk to host CIS plenipotentiaries on 26 July

MINSK.KAZINFORM - Minsk will play host to a regular meeting of the Council ofPermanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS member states on 26 July, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

Thepermanent plenipotentiary representatives are set to approve the draft agendasof the regular meetings of the CIS Ministerial Council and the Council of theCIS Heads of State which will be held in Ashgabat on October 11 and 10respectively.

The foreign ministers are expected to exchange views ontopical issues on the international agenda and interaction in the CIS, toapprove the program of action to enhance the partnership between the foreignministries of the CIS member states, to examine the issues of holding the CISgames, ensuring information security, establishing a joint system ofcommunications of the armed forces, suppressing illicit trafficking in narcoticdrugs, psychotropic substances and precursors.

The ministers are also expected to approve a number ofdocuments to be submitted for consideration of the presidents. These primarilyinclude a draft address of the heads of state of the CIS member states to thepeoples of the CIS and the international community in connection with the 75thanniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, and also the documentsregulating the cooperation in combating corruption, terrorism and other violentmanifestations of extremism, promoting the exchange of information between thecompetent authorities in the field of security and law enforcement in criminalmatters.

It is expected that the meeting of the CIS Heads of StateCouncil will begin with an exchange of views on cooperation within the CIS anddiscussion of the CIS chairmanship in 2020. The heads of state will examine thedocuments agreed by the foreign ministers and also the draft declaration on strategiceconomic cooperation in the CIS and the draft convention on the transfer ofexecution of sentences not involving deprivation of liberty.

The permanent plenipotentiary representatives will also hear outthe proposals to the draft agenda of the next meeting of the CIS Council ofHeads of Government due in Moscow on 25 October. The members of the councilwill also consider a joint plan of activities of the CIS Executive Committee,the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives and the Commission onEconomic Affairs at the CIS Economic Council to implement the instructionsemanating from the decisions adopted by the CIS Council of Heads of Governmenton 31 May this year.

