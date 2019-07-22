Minsk to host CIS plenipotentiaries on 26 July

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Minsk will play host to a regular meeting of the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS member states on 26 July, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The permanent plenipotentiary representatives are set to approve the draft agendas of the regular meetings of the CIS Ministerial Council and the Council of the CIS Heads of State which will be held in Ashgabat on October 11 and 10 respectively.

The foreign ministers are expected to exchange views on topical issues on the international agenda and interaction in the CIS, to approve the program of action to enhance the partnership between the foreign ministries of the CIS member states, to examine the issues of holding the CIS games, ensuring information security, establishing a joint system of communications of the armed forces, suppressing illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors.

The ministers are also expected to approve a number of documents to be submitted for consideration of the presidents. These primarily include a draft address of the heads of state of the CIS member states to the peoples of the CIS and the international community in connection with the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, and also the documents regulating the cooperation in combating corruption, terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism, promoting the exchange of information between the competent authorities in the field of security and law enforcement in criminal matters.

It is expected that the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council will begin with an exchange of views on cooperation within the CIS and discussion of the CIS chairmanship in 2020. The heads of state will examine the documents agreed by the foreign ministers and also the draft declaration on strategic economic cooperation in the CIS and the draft convention on the transfer of execution of sentences not involving deprivation of liberty.

The permanent plenipotentiary representatives will also hear out the proposals to the draft agenda of the next meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government due in Moscow on 25 October. The members of the council will also consider a joint plan of activities of the CIS Executive Committee, the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives and the Commission on Economic Affairs at the CIS Economic Council to implement the instructions emanating from the decisions adopted by the CIS Council of Heads of Government on 31 May this year.

