Minsk expected to host EAEU summit in autumn

19 May 2020, 20:46
MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council plans to hold a meeting in Minsk in October-November. This decision was made during the videoconference meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, BelTA has learned.

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko made a proposal to hold the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk in a face-to-face format. «I would suggest that we consider today's meeting as an extraterritorial one. Taking into account the presidency of Belarus in the EAEU, I very much look forward to a meeting of the EAEU heads of state in a face-to-face format and would suggest that it be held in Minsk at a time convenient for you,» the Belarusian leader said. He added that the Belarusian capital has not hosted such EAEU events in the last five years.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also stressed that his initiative does not exclude organizing a videoconference meeting before a face-to-face meeting, if such need arises.

The participants of the meeting agreed with the proposal of the Belarusian head of state. The date of the event will be set in due course, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


