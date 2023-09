TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – A deadly road accident killing two people and injuring five more happened in Zhetysu region tonight, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Polisia.kz.

According to the police, a minor was driving one of the vehicles involved in the fatal car crash that occurred on the Saryozek-Zharkent highway.

Five people involved in the road accident were rushed to the nearest hospital.