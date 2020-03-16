Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Ministry of Trade recommends selling bread and confectionery packaged

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
16 March 2020, 10:33
Ministry of Trade recommends selling bread and confectionery packaged

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ministry of Trade and Integration recommends selling of bakery and confectionery products in packaged form, Kazinform reports.

This recommendation was given in order to implement the Presidential Decree on the introduction of a state of emergency in Kazakhstan due to the COVID-19.

«Grocery stores, grocery supermarkets and grocery markets should function as normal. Selling of bakery and confectionery products should be carried out only in packaged form,» the agency informed on its Facebook account.


Government of Kazakhstan   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session