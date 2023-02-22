Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ministry of Labour sets a goal to employ 948,000 in 2023

22 February 2023, 16:31
Ministry of Labour sets a goal to employ 948,000 in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection plans to employ 948,000 Kazakhstanis in 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Answering journalists’ questions, Vice Minister Olzhas Ordabayev said that 921,000 Kazakhstanis were employed in 2022 under the national programs and within the initiative «100 jobs per 10,000 population. «These are the jobs created at the level of districts and free vacancies on the electronic employment market,» he noted.

This year the Ministry plans to employ 948,000 people. «This is a target indicator approved by the local akimats. We plan to achieve this goal,» he added.

There are 456,000 unemployed and 2.1 million self-employed people in Kazakhstan today.


