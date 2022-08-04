Ministry of Healthcare prepares to tackle monkeypox

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today at a press briefing in Nur-Sultan, Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat informed about preparation of a monkeypox treatment protocol by Kazakhstani specialists, Kazinform reports.

We have 1,300 tests for detecting monkeypox. If the infection is suspected, we have the opportunity to examine a patient for this particular virus. We have not even registered any case of this infection. We monitor all patients who have similar symptoms. Our scientists and infectious disease specialists are preparing a clinical protocol for the treatment of this disease,» the Minister said.

Azhar Giniyat also revealed the symptoms of the monkeypox.

«The World Health Organization recommends symptomatic treatment for the monkeypox disease. Researchers and the countries registering this infection talk about a triad of symptoms: intoxication, enlarged lymph nodes and a rash. Symptomatic treatment is administered in this case. Some countries are studying an experimental antiviral drug. We are also studying it. It will be very important to us if it passes clinical trials. If the clinical trials are successful, we will include it into the monkeypox treatment protocol,» she added.

None of the monkeypox tests has been used in Kazakhstan yet, she noted.





Photo: ortcom.kz















