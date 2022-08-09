Go to the main site
    • Ministry of Enlightenment assigned to explore issue of licensing pre-school organizations till Nov 1

    9 August 2022 13:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov instructed the Ministry of Enlightenment to explore the issue of licensing the domestic pre-school organizations till November 1, Kazinform correspondent reports. The Prime Minister said it at the Cabinet’s weekly briefing today.

    Besides, Alikhan Smailov commissioned the Ministry of Enlightenment together with the Ministry of Culture and Sports and akimats of regions to cover children with additional education in rural areas.

    The akimats of the regions were also assigned to increase admissions to colleges based on public contracts.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that more than 320 new kindergartens will be opened till yearend in Kazakhstan. 88.4% of children aged from 2 to 6, and 99% of children aged from 3 to 6 have been covered with pre-school education to date.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

