Ministry of Energy considers two options of northern regions gasification

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM At a meeting with the residents of Akmola region, Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov shared the plans of further construction of the gas pipeline. The Ministry currently considers two possible options of gasification of Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Bolat Akchulakov says a main gas pipeline is needed to fully gasify Akmola region.

For this purpose, the Ministry works on two options of gasification. The first one is to lay a new main gas pipeline as part of Saryarka pipeline project, which presently connects Kyzylorda and Nur-Sultancities. Its length will be 298,100 kilometers. The project is estimated approximately at 182.1bln tenge. The implementation of the project will let gasify 143 settlements or 420,000 people.

Another option is to buy gas from the Russian Federation. The Russian side is ready to consider the issue of gasifying northern and eastern regions in case if Kazakhstan agrees to purchase gas at commercial price.

«We are thoroughly discussing these issues to make gas price affordable for the population,» he added.



