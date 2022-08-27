Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Akmola region
Ministry of Energy considers two options of northern regions gasification
27 August 2022 14:25

Ministry of Energy considers two options of northern regions gasification

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM At a meeting with the residents of Akmola region, Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov shared the plans of further construction of the gas pipeline. The Ministry currently considers two possible options of gasification of Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Bolat Akchulakov says a main gas pipeline is needed to fully gasify Akmola region.

For this purpose, the Ministry works on two options of gasification. The first one is to lay a new main gas pipeline as part of Saryarka pipeline project, which presently connects Kyzylorda and Nur-Sultancities. Its length will be 298,100 kilometers. The project is estimated approximately at 182.1bln tenge. The implementation of the project will let gasify 143 settlements or 420,000 people.

Another option is to buy gas from the Russian Federation. The Russian side is ready to consider the issue of gasifying northern and eastern regions in case if Kazakhstan agrees to purchase gas at commercial price.

«We are thoroughly discussing these issues to make gas price affordable for the population,» he added.


Related news
Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
Read also
All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State
CPC to be fully operational by mid-October – Energy Ministry
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists
Kazakhstan to vie at Asian Water Polo Championships
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
Reps of C Asia and Caucasus learn leading practices of Republic of Korea in digitalization of public services
Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
News Partner
Popular
1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
5 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley

News

Archive