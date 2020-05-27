Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ministry of Education to supervise teaching of Kazakh language

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 May 2020, 13:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Languages Committee will be transferred under the supervision of the Ministry of Education and Science, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

It will be done to enhance the effectiveness of teaching the state language.

While speaking at the 3rd session of the National Council for Public Confidence, President Tokayev announced the Languages Committee will be under the supervision of the Ministry of Education and Science starting from 2021.

It will allow to concentrate all methods of teaching the Kazakh language in one place, the Head of State said. It will also give a chance to analyze and monitor all learning programs introduced in the country.

Presently, the work of the Languages Committee is supervised by the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

