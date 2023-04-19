Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Ministries to delegate some functions to akimats, President Tokayev

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 April 2023, 12:45
Ministries to delegate some functions to akimats, President Tokayev Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The staged decentralization of the powers and authorities of state bodies has started. Some 500 functions of the Government were delegated to the ministries,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President noted Kazakhstan proceeded to implementing the second stage of the administrative reform. It provides for delegating functions of the ministries to akimats.

Expansion of powers will require increasing proportionately the personal responsibility of officials for the development of their sectors and for the decisions they make.


Akimat    Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
May 1. Today's Birthdays
May 1. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day