Ministries and akims responsible for household income increase program

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Incomes of more than 200,000 people engaged in the manufacturing sector are expected to grow,» Kazakh Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said.

«The household income increase program is an important project. In particular, it focuses on the people’s welfare. All the ministries and akims (governors) of all regions, including rural ones, are responsible for the implementation of the program. The key direction is to create specific job places,» the PM announced at today’s meeting on the realization of the complex plan for the 2022 household income increase program. He noted that corresponding decisions on raising wages and people’s welfare working in the manufacturing industry would be taken.

The PM explained that there are lots of large companies affiliated to the Samruk Kazyna Fund. It is planned to improve conditions for more than 200,000 people employed in the companies entering into the composition of the Samruk Kazyna Fund. He stressed that heads of large companies in the quasi-public sector should explain how the projects would be realized.

Besides, Tugzhanov said that the extensive anti-inflationary measures until 2024 were developed.



