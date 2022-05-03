Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Ministries and akims responsible for household income increase program

    3 May 2022, 15:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Incomes of more than 200,000 people engaged in the manufacturing sector are expected to grow,» Kazakh Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said.

    «The household income increase program is an important project. In particular, it focuses on the people’s welfare. All the ministries and akims (governors) of all regions, including rural ones, are responsible for the implementation of the program. The key direction is to create specific job places,» the PM announced at today’s meeting on the realization of the complex plan for the 2022 household income increase program. He noted that corresponding decisions on raising wages and people’s welfare working in the manufacturing industry would be taken.

    The PM explained that there are lots of large companies affiliated to the Samruk Kazyna Fund. It is planned to improve conditions for more than 200,000 people employed in the companies entering into the composition of the Samruk Kazyna Fund. He stressed that heads of large companies in the quasi-public sector should explain how the projects would be realized.

    Besides, Tugzhanov said that the extensive anti-inflationary measures until 2024 were developed.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays