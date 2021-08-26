Ministers of defense, emergencies jet off to Zhambyl region after explosions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ministers of defense and emergencies as well as deputy minister of internal affairs have jetted off to Zhambyl region which was rocked by explosions earlier this evening, Kazinform has learnt from the President's official Twitter account.

President Tokayev took to his official Twitter account to announce that the ministers of defense and emergencies as well as the deputy minister of internal affairs of Kazakhstan are on their way to Zhambyl region.

After the fire and explosions at the military unit it was decided to evacuate the residents of near-by villages, according to the Head of State.

He also tweeted that about 30 employees of the regional emergencies department and military men were injured as a result of the incident.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the fire broke out at the military facility located in Kainar village of Baizakskiy district of Zhambyl region at around 19:00 pm local time today. The fire at one of the warehouses led to the explosions.

32 people were injured as a result of at least two blasts and taken to the city hospital number 1 in Taraz city with various injuries.