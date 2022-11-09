Ministers in Charge of Economy of Organization of Turkic States to gather in Uzbekistan

9 November 2022, 09:15

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The 11th Meeting of the Ministers in Charge of Economy of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be convened on 9 November 2022 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, KABAR reports.

Organized on the eve of the Samarkand Summit of the OTS due 11 November 2022, the Ministerial meeting will be hosted by Jamshid Khodjayev, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Baghdad Amreyev, Secretary General of the OTS.

The Minister and Deputy Ministers in charge of Economy/Trade of the OTS Member States will participate in the meeting.

The high agenda of the Ministerial Meeting includes the following topics; «Agreement on establishment of the Turkic Investment Fund» and the «Trade Facilitation Strategy Paper»; «Free Trade Agreement on Services and Investments» among the OTS Member States; «Partnership Agreement on Digital Economy» within the OTS; «Turkic Trade Houses»; «TURANSEZ» Special Economic Zone; «Concept on the Establishment of the Research Center for Trade Cooperation of Turkic States» and the «Concept on the Establishment of Engineering and Technologies Centers on the basis of specialized organizations of OTS Member States»; the «Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation among investment promotion agencies of the OTS Member States» and preparation of OTS catalogue of potential investment projects and concrete measures for the development of cooperation in the field of trade and economy set out in the OTS Strategy for 2022-2026.

The programme will be concluded with a Press Conference given by Jamshid Khodjayev and Baghdad Amreyev.

On 8 November 2022, the Working Group on Economic Cooperation of the OTS will hold its 13th Meeting to deliberate the intensive agenda of the Ministers.

More information on the proceedings will be shared with the public subsequently.

Photo: kabar.kg