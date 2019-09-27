Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ministerial meeting of SCO member states held in Tashkent

Alzhanova Raushan
27 September 2019, 09:54
TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – On September 26, Tashkent, capital city of Uzbekistan, has hosted 18th meeting of ministers of the SCO member states responsible for foreign economic and foreign trade activities, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was attended by representative of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization including Kazakhstan’s Minister of Economy Ruslan Dalenov.

The parties considered the issues related to further development of regional economic cooperation, exchanged views on the state and prospects of trade, economic and investment cooperation within the SCO space.

In addition, the participants have approved a draft report of the Program of multilateral trade and economic cooperation of the SCO member states and the draft regulations of the SCO Consortium of Economic Analytical Centers. In conclusion of the meeting the heads of the delegations signed a protocol.

Government of Kazakhstan   SCO   Ministry of Economic Integration Affairs  
