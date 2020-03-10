Minister voices measures to ensure stability in labor market

NUR-SULTAN. KAZNFORM – During the Government session the Kazakh Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Birzhan Nurymbetov told about the state support of citizens, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, the Government will fully retain all social obligations of the state. Since the beginning of the year the size of all social payments has been increased. All state potential will be used to ensure employment. The Government envisaged all necessary measures including training of employees, subsidizing of jobs and micro-business development.

In addition the Minister voiced the Government’s measures aimed at ensuring stability in the labor market - development of a Roadmap for the implementation of infrastructure projects meant to repair social facilities, enlarging the coverage of temporary subsidized jobs, organizing vocational training for redundant workers, increasing the number of grants for micro-business development. It is planned to continue work on concluding new job preservation memoranda with enterprises.

Mr. Nurymbetov added that in 2020 the interested state bodies and the national chamber of entrepreneurs Atameken plan to create 431 thousand jobs.