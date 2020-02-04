Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Minister Sultanov explains export volume decline in 2019

    4 February 2020, 18:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov explained the reasons of export fall in 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, in January-November 2019, the volume of exports was $52bn that is 4.9% lower against the same period in 2018. The decline was caused by three major factors. The first one is oil prices decline by 9.8% compared to 2018, which reduced the cost by $3bn. Physical volume of crude oil export rose by 0.7%. The second reason is reduction of flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel by 34.4% or by 456mn tenge. The third reason is fall of world prices for ferroalloys which reduced exports by 34.4% or by $293.9mn.

    «It proves again that volatility of our export is directly linked to the world market conjuncture,» Bakhyt Sultanov noted.

    In his words, the export of processing industry goods fell by 4.2% or $13.8bn. Meanwhile, the export of services in January-September 2019 increased by 5.5% and comprised $ 5.8bn, that is explained by the rise in transport services and business trips.

    «Unfortunately, only 400 Kazakhstani companies regularly export their products abroad. The share of export of Kazakhstan’s non-primary goods in the global trade chain remains low. In western companies, this indicator reaches 5-7% of the total number of SMEs,» the Minister said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays