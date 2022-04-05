Minister reports to Head of State on Kazakhstan's readiness for sowing campaign

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev, where the former heard a report on the current state of the agro-industrial complex of the country and the tasks for 2022. Special attention was placed on the measures to ensure food security and reform the sector, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Karashukeyev informed the Kazakh President about the implementation of the latter's tasks, including ones regarding the preparedness for the spring field work. The Ministry revalidated the presence of oil and lubricants, fertilizers, seed reserves as well as made sure the farmers has their machinery prepared. The President decided on a double rise in funding in agriculture. According to the minister, the sector is ready for spring sowing campaign.

At the same time, the Head of State was familiarized with the steps towards improving the system of state support of the agro-industrial complex and veterinary, development of personal plots.

Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of instructions to ensure food security, introduce domestic goods to new markets, develop agrarian science, and qualitatively carry out spring sowing. The President also pointed out the importance of enhancing conytol over the processes of rational land use and undeveloped lands' returning.