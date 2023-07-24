Go to the main site
    Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov meets IMF Deputy Managing Director Bo Li

    24 July 2023, 11:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Washington, D.C., Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov met with Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Bo Li to discuss the acute issues of fiscal policy, structural reforms, diversification of economy and attraction of green investments to achieve carbon neutrality, Kazinform learned from the Ministry’s press office.

    Mr. Li highly evaluated the efforts taken by the Kazakh Government to ensure the country’s economic stability, with the consideration of the current challenges and numerous shocks observed in the past several years.

    He thanked also Kazakhstan for the deployment of the Regional IMF Centre in Almaty, official inauguration of which took place in June with the participation of Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

    In turn, Alibek Kuantyrov invited Bo Li to participate in the upcoming Congress of Financiers to be held on the occasion of the 30th jubilee of Kazakhstani tenge.

    The sides agreed to maintain active interaction in all issues mentioned.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

