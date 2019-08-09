Minister of Internal Affairs meets with colleagues from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty hosted the II Conference of the Ministers of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

According to thepress service of the Kazakh MIA, the event was held as part of strengtheningthe regional cooperation in ensuring the region’s security. This new format ofinteraction was initiated by the heads of state on March 15, 2018 at a meetingin Nur-Sultan.

Ministers ofinternal affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turgumbayev, Tajikistan – Rahimzoda Ramazon Hamroand Uzbekistan – Pulat Bobozhonov, representative of the Kyrgyz MIA AzizDolosbayev, heads of central offices of the MIAs as well as near-border departmentsof the two countries, participated in the meeting.





The meetingdiscussed the acute issues of cooperation of the internal affairs structures ofthe participating countries, countering illegal migration, search for criminalsas well as interaction of the internal affairs departments of near-borderregions in countering property thefts.

Addressingthe participants, the Kazakh Minister said that the joint agreements concludedat the recent meeting gave an additional impulse to the strengthening of cooperation,especially in the near-border regions.

«Wefruitfully cooperate with Kyrgyz, Tajik and Uzbek colleagues both in thebilateral and multilateral formats. We implement joint programmes of fightingcrimes in the CIS space, within the SCO and other international organizations.Evidently, we need to unite our efforts to counter the common threats arisingfrom drug trafficking, terrorism and extremism, illegal migration and theactivity of transnational organized groups. There is no doubt that we need acomprehensive approach, we need to improve our strategy of interaction. Fromthis point of view, our conference seems to be an good platform for discussingthe problems and adopting timely solutions aimed at prevention of any threats,»said Yerlan Turgumbayev.

Theconference ended with signing a protocol.



