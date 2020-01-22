Minister of Finance holds meeting on implementation of investment policy in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov chaired a discussion on the implementation of investment policies in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the working group on the implementation of investment policies and government bodies of the Foreign Investors’ Council under the President of Kazakhstan: the General Prosecutor's Office, the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of National Economy, the Ministry of Justice and the Supreme Court.

The meeting participants discussed measures aimed at decriminalizing tax offenses.

«The result of this work should be the creation of a favorable investment climate in the country, as well as a reduction in pressure from government bodies on business,» Alikhan Smailov said in conclusion.

The event was also attended by representatives of the working group from the foreign side: EY, Shell, TOTAL.