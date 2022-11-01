Minister of Enlightenment presents 2022-2026 Kazakhstan's Education Development Concept

1 November 2022, 10:48

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aimagambetov made a presentation of the country’s education development concept for 2022-2026 at the Government's weekly meeting today, Kazinform reports.

The concept includes main priorities outlined in the country's strategic and programme documents. The concept was elaborated based on results of international researches and analyses and includes six areas and 109 activities.

According to him, the Ministry will launch quality measures to implement the objectives and initiatives outlined in the concept.

Askhat Aimagambetov touched upon the issue of early development of the children.

«As per researches, preschool education positively influences the children’s intellectual, emotional, social and psychological development. In this regard, the kindergartens are implementing a new model of children’s development, while the programmes and methods of teaching are being modified. This is the biggest change in the field of preschool education and training. Previously, children aged 3-4 had to learn lessons for 20 minutes. Now, with the consideration of international experience, playful approach is applied in kindergartens,» the Minister said.