Minister of Ecology reports to President on preparations for spring floods

13 February 2023, 19:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Zulfiya Suleimenova, who reported to him on the hydro-meteorological situation in the country and preparations for the spring floods, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the measures of ensuring safe operation of the hydro-technical constructions in the flood period. For this purpose, the minister plans to visit Abai and East Kazakhstan regions to inspect the situation on site.

In whole, there are 1,806 retaining hydro-technical constructions across the country. 1,322 of them have been inspected this year. 471 more need repair and modernization.

The Head of State was informed about the strengthening the fight against poaching and illegal logging. The ministry works on development of forestry in order to implement the tasks set by the President.

At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of the joint work of the central and local executive authorities in preparation for the spring flooding. He noted the need to complete certification and inventory of all hydro-technical structures by yearend.


Photo: akorda.kz


