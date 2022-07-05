Go to the main site
    Minister of Defense reports to President on development of special operations forces

    5 July 2022, 13:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State received Minister of Defense Ruslan Zhaksylykov, the press service of Akorda informs.

    The President – Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan was briefed on the results of the activity of the Defense Ministry in H1 2022.

    Minister Zhaksylykov reported on the state of combat readiness of army divisions, the activities scheduled for the second half of the year aimed at ensuring combat readiness, including military drills.

    Kazakhstani soldiers are expected to participate in the international army games this year, he said.

    The Minister also reported on fulfillment of the Presidential instructions regarding the development of the special operations forces, ensuring safe storage of ammunition, provision of the army with modern pieces of armament and military equipment with the use of the potential of the domestic defense and industrial complex. Special attention was given to ensuring the security of the servicemen and prevention of military hazing among them.

    Upon completion of the meeting, the President pointed out the importance of ensuring a comprehensive and system-wide improvement of the Armed Forces and maintaining their combat readiness at a high level.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions to Ruslan Zhaksylykov aimed at further improvement of the country’s defense capacity.


