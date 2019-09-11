Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Minister of Defense awards prizewinners of V Intl Army Games 2019

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 September 2019, 13:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev handed out awards to the winners and prizewinners of the V International Army Games 2019, Kazinform reports.

Senior executives of the Ministry of Defense and General Staff, commanders-in-chief and commanders of combat arms of the Armed Forces, heads of structural divisions participated in the ceremony.

«The participation in the International Army Games is an important component of professional training of military servicemen of all categories. It creates additional conditions for their professional rise and motivation,» said the Minister handing out the awards to 13 servicemen.

This year, the International Army Games were held in the territory of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan. 223 teams from 39 countries competed in 32 contests held simultaneously at 21 ranges in 10 countries, in water areas of the Caspian and Baltic seas and in the Persian Gulf.

Three competitions – Falcon Hunting, Masters of Artillery Fire and Confident Reception – were held in Kazakhstan, at the Military Base No40 in Otar.

Kazakhstan ranked the third in the overall team standing, after Russia and China.


