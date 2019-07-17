Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Minister of Culture congratulates 2019 Vitebsk Song Contest winner Adilkhan Makin

    17 July 2019, 12:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova has met with singer Adilkhan Makin, the winner of the 2019 Vitebsk Song Contest.

    Grand Prix holder and prizewinners of Moloda Halychyna InternationalFestival (Ukraine) – Kuanysh Yerzatuly, Mereke Kenzhegulov and Kazakh Girls band - were invited to the meeting as well.


    «You have brought another bigwin to Kazakhstan. You have demonstrated your great talent to the entire world,which proves a high level of our culture. Four years ago Dimash Kudaibergenmade a great step at the Slavianski Bazaar and became its winner. The Ministry ofCulture has always backed the country’s young talents,» said the Ministeraddressing the young people.


    Recall that Adilkhan Makin wasannounced Grand Prix winner of 2019 Vitebsk Song Contest 28th edition at theSlavianski Bazaar. He scored 178 points and won the Lira award and a $20,000cash prize. Adilkhan Makin performed TheLake of Hope by Igor Nikolayev.


    The international contest washeld July 13-14 within the 28th Slavianski Bazaar festival.



    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Culture Celebrities
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published