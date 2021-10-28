Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Digital Kazakhstan

    Minister Mussin reports to Head of State on progress in country’s digitalization

    28 October 2021, 13:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bagdat Mussin reported to Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the work done in the sphere of digitalization at the Digital Bridge 2021 International Forum taking place in the Kazakh capital on 27-29 October, Kazinform reports.

    According to the press service of the Ministry, at the forum Bagdat Mussin made a presentation of the alley of startups and talked about current activity of the Astana Hub’s IT eco system. The Head of State was familiarized with Kazakhstan’s successful IT solutions used abroad.

    The ministries of labor and social protection of the population, industry and infrastructural development, trade and integration also presented their key projects in terms of digital development. President Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions during the presentations.

    Afterwards, the Head of State chaired a session of the Commission for the issues of Kazakhstan’s digitalization. At the session, Minister Mussin reported on the current situation in the sphere of digital development, revealing the state digitalization program had been revised and the corresponding national project had been approved. It is aimed at building the Digital State.

    Badgat Mussin stressed that the transition to a new level of digitalization require new way of thinking, new approaches and technological changes. The ultimate goal is to be closer to people and solve specific life situations, he added.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Digital Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy