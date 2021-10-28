Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Digital Kazakhstan

Minister Mussin reports to Head of State on progress in country’s digitalization

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 October 2021, 13:28
Minister Mussin reports to Head of State on progress in country’s digitalization

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bagdat Mussin reported to Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the work done in the sphere of digitalization at the Digital Bridge 2021 International Forum taking place in the Kazakh capital on 27-29 October, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of the Ministry, at the forum Bagdat Mussin made a presentation of the alley of startups and talked about current activity of the Astana Hub’s IT eco system. The Head of State was familiarized with Kazakhstan’s successful IT solutions used abroad.

The ministries of labor and social protection of the population, industry and infrastructural development, trade and integration also presented their key projects in terms of digital development. President Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions during the presentations.

Afterwards, the Head of State chaired a session of the Commission for the issues of Kazakhstan’s digitalization. At the session, Minister Mussin reported on the current situation in the sphere of digital development, revealing the state digitalization program had been revised and the corresponding national project had been approved. It is aimed at building the Digital State.

Badgat Mussin stressed that the transition to a new level of digitalization require new way of thinking, new approaches and technological changes. The ultimate goal is to be closer to people and solve specific life situations, he added.


Government of Kazakhstan   Digital Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year