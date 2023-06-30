Go to the main site
    Minister Karabayev tasks KPI Inc to ramp up polypropylene production

    30 June 2023, 11:34

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Atyrau region, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Marat Karabayev has visited Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. specializing in polypropylene production, Kazinform learned from the Ministry’s press office.

    The company processes polypropylene from Tengiz oilfield and is capable of producing 500,000 tons of high-quality polypropylene per annum, which makes 1 per cent of the global polypropylene output.

    The Minister tasked the management of KPI Inc. to consider the ways of increasing annual polypropylene output and draft a certain plan.

    The delegation visited also SGS laboratory where the polypropylene is produced.

    According to the Ministry, the enterprise contributes to the development of small and medium businesses manufacturing products from polypropylene in such spheres as construction, medicine, car-making industry and food industry.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Atyrau region Government of Kazakhstan
