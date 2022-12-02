Minister Giniyat reports on situation in healthcare facilities of Ekibastuz after TPP accident

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat informed about the situation in healthcare facilities of Ekibastuz on the 6th day of the accident at the local thermal power plant, Kazinform reports.

The Ministry keeps this issue under special control. The information is submitted every two-four hours, Azhar Giniyat says.

According to her, temperatures in hospital wards are +21+22°C, in some facilities it stands at +24°C.

«Critically ill patients, pregnant women and patients of psychiatric hospitals were transported to Pavlodar immediately after the accident. Women in labour are transported to Pavlodar. The hospitals of Ekibastuz have enough reserve of pharmaceuticals,» the Minister said at the governmental hour in the Senate.



