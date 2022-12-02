Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 467.99 eur/kzt 488.82

    rub/kzt 7.7 cny/kzt 65.06
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Minister Giniyat reports on situation in healthcare facilities of Ekibastuz after TPP accident

    2 December 2022, 14:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat informed about the situation in healthcare facilities of Ekibastuz on the 6th day of the accident at the local thermal power plant, Kazinform reports.

    The Ministry keeps this issue under special control. The information is submitted every two-four hours, Azhar Giniyat says.

    According to her, temperatures in hospital wards are +21+22°C, in some facilities it stands at +24°C.

    «Critically ill patients, pregnant women and patients of psychiatric hospitals were transported to Pavlodar immediately after the accident. Women in labour are transported to Pavlodar. The hospitals of Ekibastuz have enough reserve of pharmaceuticals,» the Minister said at the governmental hour in the Senate.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan receives 210 thou doses of Pfizer vaccine
    2 Kazakh FM holds bilateral meetings on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council
    3 Treacherous weather expected in Kazakhstan this weekend
    4 South Korean company to build thermal power plant in Zhambyl rgn
    5 Kazakhstan needs more than 7,700 medical workers