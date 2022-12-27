Go to the main site
    Minister Duissenova announces additional social support measures for families with children

    27 December 2022, 12:22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The draft Social Code offers additional measures of social support of families with children, Minister of Labour and Social Protection Tamara Duissenova said at the Government’s meeting.

    These measures are:

    - prolongation of payment of child care allowances for one and a half years (up to 500,000 mothers)

    - introduction of an initial capital for underage children which will be formed due to redistribution of 50% of the National Fund’s investment income

    - awarding a special status to the women who have given birth to more than 6 children and increasing benefits for them (more than 250,000 mothers)

