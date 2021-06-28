Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Minister Balayeva thanks mass media workers for staying true to profession

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 June 2021, 12:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A session dated to the Day of Mass Media Workers with the participation of Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva was held today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her opening remarks at the session, Minister Balayeva extended her congratulations to mass media workers on their professional holiday. She stressed that mass media not only spread the reliable information, they also are the foundation of national security.

Minister Balayeva also stressed that mass media help solve the most pressing issues and problems in the society, they change the socioeconomic life in the country for the better and sometimes even save people’s lives. In general, they promote the development of the rural areas, regions and the entire country.

In conclusion, she wished mass media workers solid health, fruitful and effective work and thanked them for staying true to their profession.

Today Kazakhstan marks the Day of Mass Media Workers, one of the traditional, professional holidays.

It was Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who instructed to institute this professional holiday in 2019.


