Minister Balayeva on how IT technologies helped the world amid pandemic

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 September 2021, 14:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva revealed how the pandemic has changed the world at the 17th Eurasian Media Forum on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister Balayeva took part in the session «How the pandemic has changed the world and defined new paths of global coexistence» on the sidelines of the Eurasian Media Forum in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

«This year’s Eurasian Media Forum is mainly dedicated to the theme of how the pandemic has changed the world. This is the first time in humankind’s history that the virus has affected the planet, sectors of economy. The pandemic has affected each and every one of us. Face masks, social distancing have become an integral part of our everyday life,» Aida Balayeva said, addressing participants of the forum.

Minister Balayeva added that the pandemic led us to realize that most jobs can be done remotely. Thanks to IT technologies the humankind can arrange quarantine and impose lockdown.

The global pandemic, according to Balayeva, had a huge impact on transport communication between the countries and continents.

«Again, thanks to IT technologies we’ve managed to stay in touch with the outside world and switch our lives and jobs to online format and virtual space. The world was able to respond to new reality. For instance, the number of ZOOM users has climbed from 10 million in December 2019 to 200 million in March 2020,» she added.

Recall that the 17th Eurasian Media Forum is set to be held in Nur-Sultan on September 15-17.


